Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 07:46 PM

Former Dolphins RB great Jim Kiick passes away at 73

Around the NFL Staff

Former NFL running back Jim Kiick, an AFL All-Star who later won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins, has passed away, the team announced Saturday. He was 73.

Kiick was an integral member of the Dolphins' dynasty in the early 1970s, serving as a short-yardage specialist in their formidable rushing attack. He scored the decisive touchdown in Miami's 14-7 win in Super Bowl VII over the Redskins to punctuate a 17-0 season. He also scored in the Dolphins' Super Bowl win against the Vikings the following year.

After being drafted by Miami in 1968 out of Wyoming, Kiick played 10 seasons of pro football. The first seven came with the Dolphins, including two in the AFL. He earned all-star honors his first two seasons, leading the AFL with nine rushing touchdowns in 1969. He topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first four seasons while posing as one of the league's top receiving threats out of the backfield.

In 1975, he along with teammates Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield left the Dolphins to play for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League. Kiick returned to the NFL a year later and played for the Redskins and Broncos before retiring after the 1977 season.

The New Jersey native is the first player from the Dolphins' perfect 1972 team to pass away since Don Shula died last month.

