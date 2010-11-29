Former Cowboys coach Phillips wants to get back in game

Wade Phillips was fired as coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 8, but he can't stay away from football.
Phillips was watching a Texas high school football game when Channel 8 in Dallas caught up with him, according to the *Dallas Morning News*.
Phillips told the station that although he's moving on from his mid-season dismissal, he's still a fan of his former team.
"I'm excited about them... I'm disappointed about Thanksgiving but we had some earlier like that, where it felt like we should have won, but we didn't," Phillips said.
He also made no secret of what he'd like to do with his time after the Texas high school football season ends.
"I still want to coach, so we'll see what happens," he said.