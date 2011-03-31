Former Chief Johnson requests change of venue for K.C. trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson wants a civil trial involving a confrontation with a woman at a bar moved out of Jackson County.
Johnson's lawyer told a Jackson County judge Wednesday that the former running back is so unpopular in the Kansas City region that it is impossible to get a neutral jury for the trial.
Johnson is being sued by a Lawrence woman for allegedly spitting a drink on her at a Kansas City bar in 2008. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.
The woman's lawyer argued that Johnson's attorney hadn't proven Kansas City disliked Johnson so much that he couldn't get a fair trial. Johnson didn't attend the hearing.
The Kansas City Star reported that the judge took the issue under advisement.
