Former Chief Johnson requests change of venue for K.C. trial

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 06:57 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson wants a civil trial involving a confrontation with a woman at a bar moved out of Jackson County.

Johnson's lawyer told a Jackson County judge Wednesday that the former running back is so unpopular in the Kansas City region that it is impossible to get a neutral jury for the trial.

Johnson is being sued by a Lawrence woman for allegedly spitting a drink on her at a Kansas City bar in 2008. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.

The woman's lawyer argued that Johnson's attorney hadn't proven Kansas City disliked Johnson so much that he couldn't get a fair trial. Johnson didn't attend the hearing.

The Kansas City Star reported that the judge took the issue under advisement.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

news

NFL's three BEST teams to watch in 2022? Give me the Lions, Falcons and Jets!

Which three NFL teams are the best to watch right now? According to Adam Rank, it's NOT those at the top of the league with marquee superstars. He prefers a trio of squads without winning records.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Giants-Packers game on NFL Network

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down three things to watch for when the New York Giants meet the Green Bay Packers in London on NFL Network.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE