Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says coaching L.A. was 'absolute privilege'

It certainly wasn't for a lack of character or leadership, traits Lynn was often commended for having. A day after Lynn was fired following four seasons with the Chargers, the well-respected coach released a statement through the team in which he conveyed his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity that has concluded.

"Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I've had a coach that influenced me – including my time as an NFL player. That's why I wanted to be a coach," Lynn said. "For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can't thank them enough. It's been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I'm grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization."