Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says coaching L.A. was 'absolute privilege'

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 05:13 PM
Ultimately, results and falling short of aspirations were Anthony Lynn's undoing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It certainly wasn't for a lack of character or leadership, traits Lynn was often commended for having. A day after Lynn was fired following four seasons with the Chargers, the well-respected coach released a statement through the team in which he conveyed his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity that has concluded.

"Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I've had a coach that influenced me – including my time as an NFL player. That's why I wanted to be a coach," Lynn said. "For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can't thank them enough. It's been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I'm grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization."

Lynn, 52, posted a 33-31 record as Chargers coach, with one playoff appearance in 2018 and a pair of winning seasons to start his tenure.

However, back-to-back losing campaigns amid grand expectations brought about the end of Lynn's tenure on Monday.

Before moving on to whatever lies ahead for the veteran coach, he looked back to give thanks.

