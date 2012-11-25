Former Buffalo Bills TE Ernie 'Hands' Warlick dies at 80

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 05:48 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Anyone who ever met Ernie Warlick couldn't miss the size of his hands. It's what earned the former Buffalo Bills star his nickname, "Hands," and helped him become among the forerunners of pro football's era of pass-catching tight ends.

Warlick, a member of the Bills' two AFL championship teams in the mid-1960s, died at his home in Williamsville, N.Y., on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 80.

His death was confirmed by Amigone Funeral Home in Amherst, N.Y. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Former teammate Booker Edgerson said Sunday that Warlick had spent part of the past two weeks in a Buffalo hospital after complaining about pain in his shoulder.

"He's going to be fondly remembered, and it was a great loss," said Edgerson, a former linebacker who first befriended Warlick in 1962 when they joined the Bills as rookies.

It was evident to Edgerson from the outset what made the 6-foot-3 Warlick stand out among most tight ends of that time.

"I remember in practice, he went up and caught balls that normally would not be caught. He had the height and everything, but he had these big hands," Edgerson said. "That was one of the things that everybody used to talk about. They'd say, 'Oh, man, did you see that guy's hands. His one hand is bigger than both of mine.'"

In four seasons with the Bills, Warlick finished with 90 catches for 1,551 yards and four touchdowns. He was a four-time AFL Pro Bowl selection and helped the Bills win AFL titles in 1964 and '65.

Warlick averaged 19.96 yards per catch in 1963, which still ranks seventh on the team.

Born in Washington, D.C., Warlick grew up in North Carolina and became a two-sport star at North Carolina Central University, where he also played basketball. Before signing with Buffalo, Warlick spent five seasons playing and both receiver and defensive back for Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. He was a three-time West All-Star.

When he arrived in Buffalo, Warlick immediately caught the eye of coach Lou Saban.

"Saban saw his athletic ability or catching the ball. Plus he was an outstanding blocker, and that's what they used tight ends for a lot back in those days," Edgerson recalled. "So Saban said, 'OK, let's stretch the offense and let's make the tight end part of our receiving corps.' And the rest is history."

Warlick caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jack Kemp to open the scoring in Buffalo's 23-0 win over San Diego in the 1965 AFL Championship game. Warlick played at a time when only a few tight ends -- Hall of Famer John Mackey in Baltimore and Dave Kocourek in San Diego -- were being used in receiving roles.

Warlick remained in Buffalo after his playing days. He worked as a television broadcaster before opening a hamburger stand and eventually landing a job as a sales manager. In 2000, Warlick received the Ralph C. Wilson Distinguished Service award, named after the team owner and honoring players for their service to the Bills.

Warlick is survived by his wife, Louise, three children and five grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Amigone Funeral Home on Monday. A date for his memorial service has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
news

2021 NFL season: Colts, 49ers among teams better than their records

Jonathan Taylor's Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers have lost their share of games -- but don't let that fool you. Gil Brandt lists five NFL teams that are better than their records.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW