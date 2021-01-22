Former Buccaneers HC, Falcons OC Dirk Koetter retires from coaching

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and recent Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter announced his retirement.

"After 39 seasons of coaching football, it's time to move on to the next phase of life," Koetter posted on social media, via his son Derek. "From 1982 at Highland High through the 2020 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, it's been nothing but football year-round with not nearly enough time for anything else, especially family.

"Special thanks to Kim and my kids for putting up with all the moves and the moods. Kim and I will soon be relocating to Boise and McCall. We will get to see the fall in McCall for the first time. We will be big fans of Boise State, the Highland Rams, and all the individual coaches we have crossed paths with throughout the country. We also look forward to reconnecting with all those that the football life has not allowed time for."

After years at the college level, including head coaching stints at Boise State (1998-2000) and Arizona State (2001-2006), Koetter joined the NFL coaching ranks with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 as offensive coordinator, a job he held until 2011. From there, he moved to Atlanta as the OC from 2012-2014.

Koetter became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2015. After his work with rookie ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, Koetter received head coaching interest. Instead of losing him to another club, the Bucs fired Lovie Smith and made Koetter their head coach.

His run in Tampa lasted three seasons, in which he compiled a 19-29 record with no playoff appearances.

After being fired, Koetter had planned to retire, but Atlanta called with an offer to return as OC. He's called plays for the Falcons the past two seasons.