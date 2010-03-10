Former Browns QB Anderson apologizes for remarks

Published: Mar 10, 2010 at 04:56 AM

CLEVELAND -- Former Browns quarterback Derek Anderson has apologized after saying Cleveland fans "don't deserve a winner" following his release.

Anderson was let go by the club Tuesday, ending an uneven five-year stint with the Browns. In an e-mail to The (Willoughby) News-Herald after his release, Anderson wrote he will never forget that Browns fans cheered when he was injured on the field. He called them "ruthless" and said he hopes when he comes back to Cleveland with another team that "we roll them."

On Wednesday, Anderson says he regrets some of the things he said. He adds his remarks are out of character and that he had some great times playing in Cleveland, "especially during the 2007 season."

Anderson made the Pro Bowl in '07, but had two sub-par seasons after that.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 