Former Browns QB Anderson apologizes for remarks

CLEVELAND -- Former Browns quarterback Derek Anderson has apologized after saying Cleveland fans "don't deserve a winner" following his release.
Anderson was let go by the club Tuesday, ending an uneven five-year stint with the Browns. In an e-mail to The (Willoughby) News-Herald after his release, Anderson wrote he will never forget that Browns fans cheered when he was injured on the field. He called them "ruthless" and said he hopes when he comes back to Cleveland with another team that "we roll them."
On Wednesday, Anderson says he regrets some of the things he said. He adds his remarks are out of character and that he had some great times playing in Cleveland, "especially during the 2007 season."
