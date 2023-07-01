Former Broncos DT, pro wrestler Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Published: Jun 30, 2023 at 08:50 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Darren Drozdov, who briefly played for the Denver Broncos before becoming a professional wrestler, died Friday, his family announced through World Wrestling Entertainment.

Drozdov was 54. He died due to natural causes, per his family. Drozdov had been a quadriplegic since October of 1999 after he was paralyzed while performing in the ring.

Drozdov was with the Broncos from 1993-1994, playing in six career games with two starts for Denver in '93. Drozdov, who played collegiately at Maryland, also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets organizations.

"We're saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler," the Broncos said in a statement. "'Droz' embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family."

After his NFL days concluded, Drozdov tried his hand in the World Wrestling Federation (it became the WWE in 2002), beginning in 1998. Early in his career, he was known as "Puke," having been caught on video during his gridiron days vomiting on the field. He had a memorable scene in the wrestling documentary "Beyond the Mat," when owner and chairman Vince McMahon requested Drozdov upchuck on command. Joining the WWF ranks during the so-called "Attitude Era," Drozdov's biggest notoriety came when he joined the Legion of Doom (also known as the Road Warriors), one of professional wrestling's most renowned tag teams of all time. As part of the LOD gimmick, "Droz" dawned shoulder pads once again -- only this time, they had spikes coming out of them.

Tragically, Drozdov's career ended while taping an episode of Smackdown when he landed wrong taking a powerbomb from D-Lo Brown.

His family noted that Drozdov persevered through the tragedy.

"Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years," a portion of his family's statement read. "His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: 'There is always another day. Just because I'm paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn't mean my life is over. I've learned to live again, and my life is far from over.'"

Related Content

news

Titans RB Hassan Haskins arrested, charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation.

news

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL's tightest division race?

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, one division appears more tightly packed than the rest. So, how will a wide-open NFC North race between the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings actually play out? Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order, and No. 1 might surprise you.

news

State of the 2023 Baltimore Ravens: Will Lamar Jackson and Co. get over the playoff hump?

Can Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore on the deep playoff run that has proved elusive in his career so far? Adam Rank examines the state of the Ravens heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More