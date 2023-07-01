Former Broncos DT, pro wrestler Darren Drozdov dies at 54

After his NFL days concluded, Drozdov tried his hand in the World Wrestling Federation (it became the WWE in 2002), beginning in 1998. Early in his career, he was known as "Puke," having been caught on video during his gridiron days vomiting on the field. He had a memorable scene in the wrestling documentary "Beyond the Mat," when owner and chairman Vince McMahon requested Drozdov upchuck on command. Joining the WWF ranks during the so-called "Attitude Era," Drozdov's biggest notoriety came when he joined the Legion of Doom (also known as the Road Warriors), one of professional wrestling's most renowned tag teams of all time. As part of the LOD gimmick, "Droz" dawned shoulder pads once again -- only this time, they had spikes coming out of them.