Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

Published: Apr 21, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A vital member of the Denver Broncos' "No Fly Zone" is shutting down his patrol zone for good.

Eight-year veteran safety T.J. Ward told Troy Renck of Denver7 he's officially retiring from the NFL. Ward's career included a Super Bowl 50 championship with Denver.

"Today, I want to announce my official retirement from professional football," Ward wrote in a statement. "This period came fast, and yet it felt prolonged. We each have our own journey in this life and in this sport, and I proudly followed mine until my football path was complete. Regardless of the ups and downs, I stayed the course. Football is in my blood. I would play as long as I was able. In the end, I wasn't allowed to play anymore.

"I am honored and blessed to have completed 8 NFL years! Second round draft pick, all-rookie team, all-pro, pro bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion. The journey has been amazing!"

A second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2010, Ward joined Denver in 2014, where he became a crucial member of the lock-down "No Fly Zone" secondary that spearheaded ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ and the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win.

An intelligent, hard-hitting safety, Ward earned two Pro Bowl bids during his career and compiled 607 tackles, eight interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles. The 34-year-old last played in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

