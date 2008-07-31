Former Bengals WR Henry suspended four games by NFL

NEW YORK -- Wide receiver Chris Henry was suspended by the NFL on Thursday for four games but may play the final 12 games of the regular season for any team that signs him.
Henry was released by Cincinnati in April after his fifth arrest. Commissioner Roger Goodell had suspended Henry indefinitely following his latest arrest. The charges against him on that arrest were subsequently dropped.
The 25-year-old player, one of a number of Bengals in trouble with the law the past few seasons, then applied for reinstatement.
Henry may participate in training camp and exhibition games if he is signed. He will be eligible for reinstatement following the fourth game of the season.
Henry was suspended for the first eight games of the 2007 season under the league's personal conduct policy. He returned to catch 21 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
But the Bengals released him after he was accused of punching a University of Cincinnati student and breaking his car window with a beer bottle.
A jury failed to reach a verdict on an assault charge, resulting in a mistrial. Prosecutors dropped the case following unfavorable rulings by a judge before the retrial was to start
