Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expected to interview for Texans HC job

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 04:53 PM
Nick Shook

Marvin Lewis might soon again be patrolling an NFL sideline as a head coach.

Lewis is expected to interview with the Houston Texans for their vacant head coaching position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Texans later announced they had met with Lewis.

Lewis' name has been floated in recent weeks as one that might gain some coaching-cycle traction, so it's not a huge surprise to learn of his expected interview with Houston. Lewis coached the Bengals from 2003-2018, posting a 131-122-3 regular-season record that included seven playoff appearances. Cincinnati's downturn near the end of the decade led to his eventual departure, and he's spent the last two seasons on Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State.

At 62 years old, Lewis brings with him a decade and a half of head-coaching experience with a proven ability to win enough to reach the postseason. His greatest hurdle has been winning a playoff game, which Lewis was unable to do in seven attempts.

Houston won a playoff game in 2019 under head coach Bill O'Brien, who was fired during the 2020 season following a dreadful start to the campaign. The Texans have since gone with interim head coach Romeo Crennel, but are looking to foster a new general manager and head coach pairing this offseason.

