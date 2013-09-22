Former backup Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns keep Minnesota Vikings winless

NOTES: Punter/holder Spencer Lanning threw the touchdown pass to Cameron on the fake field goal in the second quarter. He also kicked the last extra point, with Cundiff hurting. According to the NFL, Lanning became the first player since 1968 with a punt, extra point and touchdown pass in one game. ... The Vikings have been out-sacked by their opponents 10-4. ... Referee Bill Leavy mistakenly penalized the Vikings after coach Leslie Frazier tried to challenge a ruling on a muffed punt in the second quarter. Minnesota should have lost a timeout instead.