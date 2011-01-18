Former 49ers coach Singletary joining Frazier's Vikings staff

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary is joining former Bears teammate Leslie Frazier's staff with the Minnesota Vikings.
Singletary told ESPN 1000 in Chicago during an interview Tuesday that he will be the linebackers coach and assistant head coach under Frazier, whom the Vikings made their head coach two weeks ago. Singletary's agent, Bob LaMonte, confirmed in an e-mail to The Associated Press that his client is coming to Minnesota.
Singletary was 18-22 in two-plus seasons in charge of the 49ers, who fired him last month before their final game.
Singletary, a linebacker, and Frazier, a cornerback, were part of the dominant defense that led the Bears to a Super Bowl title after the 1985 season. They've remained close friends since, and both men spoke highly of each other last season during the week leading up to the 49ers-Vikings game.
"He is a guy that any organization would be proud to have," Singletary said then of Frazier, who was elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach when the Vikings fired Brad Childress on Nov. 22. Frazier was formally given the full-time job Jan. 3.
Frazier and the Vikings aren't commenting about their coaching-staff assembly process until it's finalized. Frazier, who is expected to promote linebackers coach Fred Pagac to replace him as defensive coordinator, has several spots to fill on the offensive side.
The Vikings are expected to announce the hiring of Mike Priefer, as special teams coordinator, possibly as soon as Wednesday, the Star-Tribune reported. He has held the same job the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
Priefer, who also has coached with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, would replace Brian Murphy, who was hired Monday as the Carolina Panthers' special teams coordinator.
Singletary will give Frazier an assistant with plenty of experience, plus the profile of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, although his time with the 49ers was marked by internal conflict and unmet expectations. San Francisco started this season 0-5 and never recovered.
"You know what, I'll put it this way: a personal failure," Singletary said after his last game with the 49ers. "I'm the head coach of this team, and obviously wanted us to do better, felt that we could do better."
Singletary began his coaching career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and was an assistant in San Francisco until becoming head coach of the 49ers on an interim basis in October 2008.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.