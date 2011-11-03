Foot sprain leaves Raiders RB McFadden's status doubtful

Published: Nov 03, 2011 at 10:22 AM

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden did not practice again Thursday and appears unlikely to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos because of a mid-foot sprain.

McFadden, who was injured after only two carries in the Raiders' Oct. 23 loss to Kansas City, left the team's facility Wednesday still on crutches and with his foot in a walking boot, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The Raiders were on a bye last week.

Tests last week revealed McFadden didn't have any structural damage in his foot. Coach Hue Jackson said McFadden has made progress but acknowledged Wednesday that he could be held out against Denver.

If McFadden can't play, Michael Bush will likely start.

McFadden has 614 yards on 113 carries and four touchdowns this season.

