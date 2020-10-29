Following Lakers, Dodgers titles, Rams QB Jared Goff aims for L.A. 'three-peat'

When the Super Bowl arrives, the calendar will have moved on to 2021, but Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is optimistic of carrying on L.A.'s recent run of title glory.

With all of Southern California thinking blue after the L.A. Dodgers brought home their first World Series title since 1988 on Tuesday, Goff indicated the excitement and ambition are contagious in the afterglow of the L.A. Lakers and Dodgers winning championships within a few weeks of each other.

"It's something that's really exciting for the city right now," Goff told reporters Tuesday. "It'd be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved there. It's definitely something that we're conscious of, absolutely."

The Lakers and Dodgers each won titles in 1988, as well, but the Rams are searching for their first Super Bowl win while residing in Los Angeles and their first as a franchise since St. Louis claimed Super Bowl XXXIV to close out the 1999 season.

Though the L.A. Rams are still striving for that initial Super Bowl triumph, Goff and Co. are just a couple years removed from a Super Bowl berth, as they lost to the Patriots, 10-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

With his team off to a 5-2 start, Goff believes the Rams are a well-rounded squad with the ability to make another title run.



"We've got all the pieces. We're winning games. We are playing well, on offense, defense, special teams," Goff said. "We always believe in ourselves and we've been there once with a lot of the same people. We know how to get there. We've just got to finish it off and hopefully this is the year."