Around the NFL

Following Lakers, Dodgers titles, Rams QB Jared Goff aims for L.A. 'three-peat'

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 08:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

When the Super Bowl arrives, the calendar will have moved on to 2021, but Los Angeles Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is optimistic of carrying on L.A.'s recent run of title glory.

With all of Southern California thinking blue after the L.A. Dodgers brought home their first World Series title since 1988 on Tuesday, Goff indicated the excitement and ambition are contagious in the afterglow of the L.A. Lakers and Dodgers winning championships within a few weeks of each other.

"It's something that's really exciting for the city right now," Goff told reporters Tuesday. "It'd be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved there. It's definitely something that we're conscious of, absolutely."

The Lakers and Dodgers each won titles in 1988, as well, but the Rams are searching for their first Super Bowl win while residing in Los Angeles and their first as a franchise since St. Louis claimed Super Bowl XXXIV to close out the 1999 season.

Though the L.A. Rams are still striving for that initial Super Bowl triumph, Goff and Co. are just a couple years removed from a Super Bowl berth, as they lost to the Patriots, 10-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

With his team off to a 5-2 start, Goff believes the Rams are a well-rounded squad with the ability to make another title run.
 
"We've got all the pieces. We're winning games. We are playing well, on offense, defense, special teams," Goff said. "We always believe in ourselves and we've been there once with a lot of the same people. We know how to get there. We've just got to finish it off and hopefully this is the year."

This is definitely the year for L.A. sports teams' success, so maybe, just maybe, a three-peat is in the forecast for sunny Southern California.

Related Content

news

Bengals expected to sign former Bills G Quinton Spain

After acquiring center B.J. Finney in a trade with the Seahawks, the Bengals are getting more help for their depleted offensive line as they're expected to sign G Quinton Spain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Rodgers: 'Absolutely crazy' to think Mike Zimmer is on hot seat after 1-5 start

Aaron Rodgers had great things to say about his division rival coach. The quarterback thinks it's crazy that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat after a 1-5 start.
news

NFL-NFLPA: 90 percent of active players registered to vote

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Wednesday that 90 percent of active players are now registered to vote and several teams have reported 100 percent player registrations.
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol; Nick Foles addresses 'Monday Night Football' report

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is in the league's concussion protocol and is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game with the Saints. Also, quarterback Nick Foles addressed recent comments made to ESPN regarding HC Matt Nagy.
news

Jets coach Adam Gase: Quinnen Williams trade rumors are 'false'

﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ isn't for sale. That's the message Jets coach Adam Gase offered publicly Wednesday and to Williams in private. The declaration comes on the heels of a report that New York was looking to trade its former first-rounder halfway into his second season. 
news

Falcons have engaged in trade talks regarding Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons have had trade talks regarding defensive end Takk McKinley and other teams believe he could be moved before the trade deadline, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice and defensive end Danielle Hunter had successful neck surgery. Here are more injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks

Longtime Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest.  
news

Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week. Ian Rapoport reports that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown. 
news

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry rebut notion QB is better without Odell Beckham Jr.

Is Baker Mayfield better without Odell Beckham Jr.? Browns wideout Jarvis Landry says that notion is not true.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL