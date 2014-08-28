Flynn, Tolzien each toss two TD throws in thumping of Chiefs

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 03:38 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matt Flynn and Scott Tolzien each threw for two touchdowns in their competition to back up starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas Chiefs 34-14 in a preseason finale Thursday night.

Flynn threw for 102 yards and Tolzien had 139 in splitting reps by quarter in the evening's most closely watched position battle. Coach Mike McCarthy could keep both players anyway a season after Rodgers missed seven weeks with a collarbone injury.

The Chiefs' defense looked lost at times. Kansas City also had seven penalties in the first half, which ended with Green Bay up by 13.

Packers undrafted free agent Jayrone Elliott got his fifth sack of the preseason, beating Chiefs first-string tackle Donald Stephenson.

Chiefs receiver A.J. Jenkins made an impressive, diving 45-yard catch before leaving with a concussion.

