Floyd agrees to two-year deal to stay with Chargers

The Chargers were without Pro Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson for training camp and most of the 2010 season. Their offense still ended up second in the NFL in both passing yards and passer rating. The only starter missing from the offense that also led the NFL in total yardage last season is running back Darren Sproles, who signed with the Saints. In his 11 games last season, Floyd had six touchdown catches, only three fewer than his career total in 51 games before last season.