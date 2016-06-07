Fletcher Cox won't talk contract at Eagles' minicamp

Fletcher Cox returned to the Philadelphia Eagles' training facility this week in advance of mandatory minicamp, which opens Tuesday.
Cox skipped voluntary organized team activities this offseason while seeking a long-term contract extension.
The defensive lineman released a statement saying he would not discuss his contract situation.
"I'm happy to be back in Philadelphia to get back to work with my teammates and coaches," Cox said in the statement. "I'm excited for this upcoming season and I can't wait to get on the field for minicamp this week, learn our new defense, and do whatever I can to help our team win. Any discussion about my absence from the offseason program or my contract will be handled privately between me, my agent and the Eagles organization."
Cox was one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in 2015, compiling career highs with 9.5 sacks and 71 tackles. In new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's penetrating-style system, Cox could be in for another huge season.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Cox is seeking a contract extension close to the $100 million deal signed by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus last season. Cox is set to earn $7.799 million on the final year of his rookie contract.
Cox could have been subject to fines totaling more than $76,000 if he skipped all three days of mandatory minicamp.