Fleener questions effort of some ex-Colts teammates

Now safely tucked away with the Saints, tight end Coby Fleener is opening up about last year's disappointing season with the Colts.
On a Friday conference call, Fleener -- after signing a five-year, $36 million deal with New Orleans -- questioned the effort of some former Colts teammates during a non-playoff campaign that saw starting quarterback Andrew Luck miss nine games.
"I think it's one of those situations where it really reveals character," Fleener said, per ESPN's Mike Wells. "The guys that kept fighting through it -- knowing that we may not have our star quarterback on the field but we still have a chance to win the game -- those are the guys you want kind of in your corner. And the other guys, it becomes pretty apparent that they're along for the ride."
Indy prefers the skill set of the more versatile Dwayne Allen at tight end. As for Fleener, he prefers being wanted by the Saints.