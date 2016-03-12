Around the NFL

Fleener questions effort of some ex-Colts teammates

Published: Mar 12, 2016 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Now safely tucked away with the Saints, tight end Coby Fleener is opening up about last year's disappointing season with the Colts.

On a Friday conference call, Fleener -- after signing a five-year, $36 million deal with New Orleans -- questioned the effort of some former Colts teammates during a non-playoff campaign that saw starting quarterback Andrew Luck miss nine games.

"I think it's one of those situations where it really reveals character," Fleener said, per ESPN's Mike Wells. "The guys that kept fighting through it -- knowing that we may not have our star quarterback on the field but we still have a chance to win the game -- those are the guys you want kind of in your corner. And the other guys, it becomes pretty apparent that they're along for the ride."

Fleener later told Sirius XM NFL Radio that it was easy to pick the Saints after the Colts made little effort to re-sign him.

"The Colts' lack of interest and the Saints' interest made going to New Orleans an easy choice," Fleener said.

Indy prefers the skill set of the more versatile Dwayne Allen at tight end. As for Fleener, he prefers being wanted by the Saints.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol.

news

Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'

Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news of the passing of Franco Harris that stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond.

news

Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers

The Colts will start quarterback Nick Foles against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

news

Bills bracing for another bad-weather game as potential bomb cyclone set to hit Chicago

Bad weather seems to be following the Bills around in 2022. A snowstorm in Week 11 forced them to play a home game in Detroit, and now Buffalo could be playing in a bomb cyclone against the Bears.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on Year 4 improvement: 'I have gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says "he's gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL" as his 8-5-1 squad travels to Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE