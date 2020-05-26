Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 03:34 PM

Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Flacco isn't going to be ready in time for the regular season, but he plans on making the most of his opportunity if and when his name is called.

The quarterback underwent a neck procedure in April that will sideline him beyond what Flacco referred to as "Day 1" on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the Jets from signing him to a one-year deal last week. He's focused on getting healthy enough to play, which isn't exactly in anyone's plans when talking about a backup quarterback, but is always a possibility when occupying the No. 2 role on the depth chart. More importantly for the Jets, he's out to lend his veteran wisdom to franchise quarterback Sam Darnold as the youngster enters his third professional season.

"I want to first and foremost help the team in any way possible, but also be a guy that Sam can lean on and that [he] can learn from," Flacco said, via Newsday. "Those are the two most important things: Help out the guys on the team and help out Sam to do all they can."

No. 1 belongs to Darnold, who entered his second season with optimism and saw much of it washed away by mononucleosis, which forced him out of action for a month and undercut New York's chances of a decent start to 2019. The Jets languished under the guidance of Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk, and general manager Joe Douglas attempted to avoid such a reality in 2020 by signing Flacco.

The hope is, of course, that Darnold remains healthy and can play all 16 games. Buried in that idealistic approach is also the hope Flacco is available to play if Plan B is necessary. The Jets don't want to again find themselves in a perilous situation in which they're forced to hand the rental car keys to an inexperienced driver.

And if Flacco does find himself on the field, it's showtime for a former Super Bowl MVP whose goal is to play his way back into a starting job somewhere in the NFL. At 35 years old, Flacco has no plans to hang it up anytime soon, even if his short-lived tenure in Denver -- a struggle-filled campaign that ended before November -- indicated otherwise.

"For me personally, I want to play football," Flacco said. "I had some things happen, got injured, had to have surgery. I got to find my way back into the league. I want to play for years to come. I think these guys have given me a great opportunity and hope I can make the most of whatever my situation and whatever my role ends up being."

That role, for now, is veteran on the mend who can use his brain and communication skills to best help the Jets. It could become temporary starter for the Jets -- or it could end up being a season-long headset-wearing clipboard holder.

For now, few are focused on a Flacco redemption tale. We can check back in September and beyond to see if the chances of finding a starting job have improved.

Related Content

Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
news

Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

The home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, announced on Tuesday it will open up for open-air and drive-in theaters that will show, among other things, classic Fins content.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, watches his team warm up before an NFL football gam against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Dolphins owner Ross thinks 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

Ross is one of at least a few significant league figures who believes the world will get its NFL football in 2020, even if it might not look quite the same on television.
Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 
news

Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 

With Jason Witten gone, the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a new contract this offseason and will give him a chance to earn a significant role in the offense. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham runs off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. ===============================================================================================================================================================================================================================
news

Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

As the only team in the NFC East returning its coaching staff, defensive end Brandon Graham believes the Philadelphia Eagles could own a distinct advantage in preparing for the 2020 season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Aikman believes Cowboys, Prescott will reach long-term deal

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been a hot topic this offseason, and Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the situation and what he believes will eventually happen.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

Jets safety Adams unlikely to be extended, traded in near future

Will the Jets lock up Jamal Adams long term? Will they trade him to the Cowboys? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why neither scenario is imminent for the star safety.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy made a controversial decision last year, electing to sit his starters in the preseason. The move ultimately backfired, leading the third-year Bears coach to change his approach this offseason.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL