Five things we learned from Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins wrapped up their 11th training camp practice Tuesday with a sense of excitement due to the simple fact that the team finally gets to hit somebody else soon.
- Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland have a chance to form one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL. Norman is still adjusting to his new digs, but he showed flashes of the player we saw last year during one-on-one drills with wide receiver Pierre Garcon. Defensive lineman Chris Baker told Around The NFL on Monday that Norman brings a "nasty attitude" to the 'Skins defense and is helping Breeland become a better corner.
- DeSean Jackson's speed still makes him one of the best go-route runners in the league. Jackson made an improbable catch on a deep ball that went through the hands of Breeland. Breeland had excellent position on the play and almost came up with an interception. When Jackson came down with the ball and trotted into the end zone, Breeland threw his hands up in disbelief as the two players shared a laugh.
- Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's tilt. Williams did not take part in team drills Monday and Tuesday. But coach Jay Gruden announced Williams will travel with the team to Atlanta. Jordan Reed was held out of practice with a thumb injury, and he won't play Thursday.
- Matt Jones is making a good impression as he gets acclimated to being the Redskins' No. 1 running back.
"He's sticking his foot in the ground and making decisive cuts," Gruden said of the second-year running back. "Whether it's cutting through the C-gap, B-gap, outside A-gap (and) really bouncing outside. We've seen him make decisive cuts and his cuts have been pretty darn good."
- A couple of scuffles broke out between the offensive and defensive lines Tuesday. Players are hot and tired of hitting each other.