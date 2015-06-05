Five things we learned at this week's OTAs

Why we're buying it: Peterson is the same runner who bounced back from an ACL tear in December 2011 to shred the league for 2,097 yards the following season. We heard all along that Peterson stayed in top shape during his exodus, with Vikings teammate Tom Johnson calling him "one of the strongest guys pound for pound I've seen," adding in March: "You see him put 500 pounds on the squat and just do it like it ain't nothing."