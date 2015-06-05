Around the NFL

Five things we learned at this week's OTAs

Published: Jun 05, 2015 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The offseason is littered with myths.

As we opined on Thursday's Around the NFL podcast, organized team activities are a fertile breeding ground for football's weather-worn tropes -- cliche-ridden narratives -- that crop up each spring. You've seen these stories a million times:

» THE OFFENSE HAS NEVER BEEN FASTER

» INJURY-PRONE PLAYER X BULKED UP IN OFFSEASON

» PLAYER Z: I HAVEN'T BEEN THIS HEALTHY IN YEARS!

» COACH X: WE'RE EXTREMELY IMPRESSED BY CAMP BODY Y/FADED VET Z

» MIDDLING TEAM X WILL SHOCK THE WORLD!

To be fair, we're guilty for lengthening the life-cycle of these puff-pieces. We spent the week writing about Khalil Mack and Jimmy Graham resembling unstoppablemonsters in non-padded practices. We also brought you clickable candy on the Browns calling Justin Gilbertchanged player while Kam Chancellorcrowed about the "strongest offseason I've had since I've been in the league."

Amid this whirlwind of white noise, at least some real news emerged. With another week of OTA action in the books, let's examine some of the bigger stories we tackled:

1. Peterson returns:Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner had Adrian Peterson for just one game last season. The rust is off the All-Pro back, though, with Turner telling reporters this week that A.P. "just comes out and looks like he hasn't missed a day."

Why we're buying it: Peterson is the same runner who bounced back from an ACL tear in December 2011 to shred the league for 2,097 yards the following season. We heard all along that Peterson stayed in top shape during his exodus, with Vikings teammate Tom Johnson calling him "one of the strongest guys pound for pound I've seen," adding in March: "You see him put 500 pounds on the squat and just do it like it ain't nothing."

We don't accept that Peterson's return alone makes the Vikings a playoff team, but Christmas has come early for Teddy Bridgewater. After watching the team sign wideout Mike Wallace to play alongside Charles Johnson and tight end Kyle Rudolph, the second-year passer sports one of the NFC's better gaggles of skill players.

2. Philly's loaded backfield: Whether the Eagles start Mark Sanchez or Sam Bradford at quarterback in Week 1, we continue to view Philadelphia as a team poised to lead the NFL in rushing attempts. And while DeMarco Murray is the favorite to top the team in touches, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur made it clear that Ryan Mathews will be heavily involved.

Our take: The Around the NFL gang is split, with Gregg Rosenthal arguing on Thursday's podcast that Mathews wouldn't see more than 20 percent of the carries if Murray stays healthy. Chris Wesseling and I both believe that the former Chargers back will see much more action, with Wesseling saying: "It wouldn't surprise me if Ryan Mathews outgained DeMarco Murray this year."

3. Eagles Sam Bradford on target for Week 1: This flew under the radar, but speaking of Bradford, Shurmur insists the Eagles are "very confident" that the quarterback -- coming off back-to-back ACL tears -- will be "ready to go when it's time to play for real."

More trope bait? Too early to tell. The Eagles are optimistic, but we can't think of another quarterback who roared back from consecutive knee surgeries. That said, it would be great to see the former No. 1 pick rebuild his career in Philly.

4. Dangerous games: Let's unpack the dumbest injury of the offseason, in which Dolphins kicker Caleb Sturgissuffered a tweaked quad on his plant leg during a team-organized kickball game.

Real talk: Sturgis will be fine, but it's another reminder that the recent trend of adults playing kickball marks a low point for our culture. Forgive me for shifting into "get off my lawn" mode, but here in Los Angeles, you can't walk the streets during "Sunday Funday" without seeing 30-something "youths" prance about in "kickball gear," drinking cans of PBR and talking vapidly about an Earth that held no meaning prior to 1995.

After the Downing of Sturgis, we pray the 'Fins reconsider partaking in a sport invented for second-graders.

5. Jimmy's jitters: New England's gang of cornerbacks made our list of the NFL's weakest position groups, but don't tell that to Jimmy Garoppolo. Tom Brady's backup -- and the presumptive Week 1 starter -- uncorked five interceptions on Thursday. Four of the picks came during a two-minute drill. Brady, meanwhile, went 14 of 15 with one drop during the same drill.

Sky falling in Foxborough? Hardly. We aren't in the habit of melting over stats culled from an OTA soiree. Garoppolo looked good last preseason and played admirably in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. No team does a better job of preparing its young players on offense. If Brady's four-game suspension stands, look for play-caller Josh McDaniels to cook up a string of game plans that keep Jimmy on steady soil.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses offseason clichés and who are the NFL's most valuable non-QBs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More