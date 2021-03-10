Five things I want to happen in this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson to Chicago! Patriots draft stunner!

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner and the 2021 NFL Draft coming down the pike in short order, here are five things I'd like to see this offseason:

Russell Wilson changes the Bears forever

This is less about ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ -- and more about the overall concept of the Chicago Bears.

What are we trying to do here?

Fans of this organization have suffered through ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, ﻿Nick Foles﻿, ﻿Chase Daniel﻿, ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ and ﻿Matt Barkley﻿ under center since ﻿Jay Cutler﻿ capped his good-but-not-great career. The two decades prior to Cutler weren't any prettier at the most important position in sports.

For this blogger? Exhaustion has set in.

Verbally slamming Trubisky has lost any sense of adventure. I don't trust Ryan Pace to navigate the team forward, but the embattled general manager would cover a thousand sins by pulling off a trade for Wilson. It would cost a bundle, but so what? Wilson would alter the Bears on an almost spiritual level.

His presence would mend fences with unhappy, franchise-tagged wideout ﻿Allen Robinson﻿, too, eternally stuck with stinky passers dating back to his salad days with ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ in Jacksonville. The 8-8 playoff team nobody believed in this past season would zoom into September as a dangerous NFC heavy.

One final trickle-down effect: Wilson's departure (in this exercise) leads to Seattle tractor-beaming ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ away from the Jets, pairing the one-time USC star with former Trojans coach Pete Carroll.

Deshaun Watson to the Niners

The Jets sit on piles of money and a rash of high picks. They're the most logical landing spot for Watson.

This is my little fantasy world, though. MY DESIRES. Love over logic ... and I adore the idea of pairing Watson with Kyle Shanahan, arguably the game's finest play-caller.

The Niners keep singing pretty words about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, but also inquired about ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, pinged the Panthers over ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and internally discussed chasing ﻿Tom Brady﻿ last offseason. Garoppolo's on-field performance isn't enough to slow San Francisco's wandering eye, while his durability issues -- 23 missed starts since 2018 -- have deep-sixed the Niners in two of the past three seasons.

In this scenario, I'm sending Jimmy G to Houston for a (joyful) reunion with ex-Pats dudes Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause, but denying a swap would risk the $25.5 million he's set to earn in 2021.

Bill Belichick pulls a draft stunner

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ in a Patriots uniform?

It might have happened in 2018 -- according to Mayfield's agent, Jack Mills -- had the Browns gone elsewhere with the first overall pick.

"We knew that the Jets at (No.) 3 was the bottom line," Mills told SI's Andrew Brandt. "We had another team that said, 'You may get a big surprise on draft day at No. 2 if he is available.' And that team was the Patriots."

Three years later, New England brass are back at it, sniffing around the draft's top passers despite their perch down at No. 15 on the board. The Patriots taunted media goons last offseason by ignoring the quarterback position for months, generating mind-numbing debates over whether ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ or ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ might start before ﻿Cam Newton﻿ arrived in late June.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are essentially unattainable for New England, but hopscotching Carolina at No. 8 could set the table for Bill Belichick to find his quarterback of tomorrow in Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones.

If you think Bill plans to sleepwalk through next season with Newton as his starter, I beg you to put down the bath salts. The Patriots are crafting something spicy.

Brandon Staley mind-melds with Justin Herbert

When Brandon Staley speaks, it pours forth: Awesome Nerd Energy. Total obsession. A singular love for football. While you're trying out that new sushi place, this guy is burning the midnight oil with spools of film depicting last autumn's Chargers.

Staley is a defensive whiz kid with plans to unleash ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and ﻿Derwin James﻿. No relationship matters more, though, than Staley's union with second-year passer ﻿Justin Herbert﻿. One argument for keeping Anthony Lynn boiled down to retaining an offense that Herbert all but mastered.

Is new play-caller Joe Lombardi the right guy for the gig? He spent all but two of the past 12 years as the quarterback coach to ﻿Drew Brees﻿. Passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Shane Day came from Kyle Shanahan's Niners thinktank, which Staley labeled as "one of the premium systems in the NFL."

Said Staley: "What we've tried to do with this staff is kind of complement yourself with people you respect (from) organizations you respect, whether it's college or the NFL. It'll be a team effort, for sure."

Gone are the days of the beer-bellied ol' ball coach rolling in after a few cold ones at Chippy's Tavern. Staley belongs to the New Wave: brainy, orderly and driven by a guiding vision. I trust this marriage to soar.

Matt Rhule stars on Hard Knocks

The young and sassy Carolina Panthers are Hard Knocks-eligible. So are the Cowboys, Giants, Broncos and Cardinals, per Dan Hanzus' Official Hard Knocks Team Generator.

I'm lobbying for a month-plus of Matt Rhule on HBO. The Carolina coach would serve as a splendid leading man and a Jimmy Johnson-esque firestarter who might just have his ﻿Troy Aikman﻿ by then with the Panthers picking eighth overall in the draft. Or perhaps they swing a deal for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and we're gifted with a close-up look at a real-life NFL god-man.

Of course, with Dallas in the mix, my proposal sits out there in deep space not unlike an unsuspecting Alderaan.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every NFC team

Can the Packers boost Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast? Will the Seahawks make moves to pacify Russell Wilson? Michael Baca eyes free agency needs for every NFC team.
news

Five takeaways from Dak Prescott's huge deal with Cowboys

Dak Prescott can be happy for millions of obvious reasons, and the Cowboys can be happy for finally wrapping up a negotiation that should have been done two years ago. Those are the most important points. But there are other key takeaways from the latest quarterback blockbuster move of the offseason, Judy Battista writes.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Players who could get more money than you think

With free agency right around the corner, the marketplace is as unsettled as any in recent memory. Tom Pelissero spotlights a dozen players who could get more money than you think.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Eleven players who could be overpriced

How much is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson worth? What about once-elite receiver Antonio Brown? Gregg Rosenthal lists 11 players who could be overpriced in free agency.
news

Ten wide receivers worth pursuing via free agency or 2021 NFL Draft

Who are the top wideouts set to hit free agency? Which WR draft prospects should teams have eyes on? James Jones identifies his top 10 wide receivers worth pursuing this offseason.
news

Redrafting the 2016 NFL Draft: Rams take Dak Prescott No. 1 overall

With the benefit of five years' hindsight, Adam Rank redrafts the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Which original fourth-round pick jumps all the way up to No. 1 overall?
news

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team

Could Aaron Jones leave the Lambeau snow for South Beach? Might Ryan Fitzpatrick join Bill Belichick in New England? Marc Sessler matches one free agent with each AFC team.
news

Best/worst-case scenarios for 15 NFL QBs facing uncertainty in 2021

Will Deshaun Watson, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr ALL be playing for new teams in 2021? Dan Hanzus assesses what's shaping up to be an unusually expansive QB carousel.
news

2021 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each NFC team

Could Allen Robinson end up in Washington? How about Gerald McCoy reuniting with the Buccaneers? Nick Shook matches one free agent with each NFC team.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ten prospects who could use a pro day boost

With the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating workouts from the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days are taking center stage in the pre-draft process. Lance Zierlein spotlights 10 prospects who could use a pro day boost.
news

Ten running backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

How much interest will Super Bowl LV star Leonard Fournette generate this offseason? What about Najee Harris, the top RB in this year's draft class? Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top 10 running backs worth pursuing via free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft or trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW