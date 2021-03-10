Five things I want to happen in this NFL offseason: Russell Wilson to Chicago! Patriots draft stunner!

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ in a Patriots uniform?

It might have happened in 2018 -- according to Mayfield's agent, Jack Mills -- had the Browns gone elsewhere with the first overall pick.

"We knew that the Jets at (No.) 3 was the bottom line," Mills told SI's Andrew Brandt. "We had another team that said, 'You may get a big surprise on draft day at No. 2 if he is available.' And that team was the Patriots."

Three years later, New England brass are back at it, sniffing around the draft's top passers despite their perch down at No. 15 on the board. The Patriots taunted media goons last offseason by ignoring the quarterback position for months, generating mind-numbing debates over whether ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ or ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ might start before ﻿Cam Newton﻿ arrived in late June.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson are essentially unattainable for New England, but hopscotching Carolina at No. 8 could set the table for Bill Belichick to find his quarterback of tomorrow in Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones.