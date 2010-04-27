Five teams that should receive immediate help from draft picks

They selected more than one player who can make a noticeable difference this season, but it's hard not to focus on Ndamukong Suh, the second overall pick of the draft. He is going to provide the run-stuffing bulk the Lions have been desperate to find in the middle. Suh also has a great deal of athleticism and instincts that should allow him to make a strong impact while he learns Jim Schwartz's scheme. Former California running back Jahvid Best, the Lions' other first-rounder, is probably going to share time with Maurice Morris early in the season before steadily becoming the featured back. Best is a multi-faceted player who can contribute as a runner, receiver and kick returner. Former Iowa cornerback Amari Spievey, selected in the third round, doesn't have the best cover skills, but he's good enough and has a sufficient amount of range to find his way onto the field as a rookie.