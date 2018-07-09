Five reasons why the Vikings will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

I know, I know -- it's a cliche. The kind of tagline for an upcoming summer blockbuster. But it really does encapsulate what the Vikings are working with this season. They really didn't lose much coming from a great 2018 season. They lost their offensive coordinator, but might be better off with DeFilippo. They let their quarterback walk out the door, but somehow got better. They were productive on the ground but will probably run the ball better this year. That's pretty scary to think about. Especially if you are a Bears fan and you desperately want your team to get back into the mix.