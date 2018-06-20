Five reasons why the Titans will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

Of course, the narrative of the day was the Chiefs' -- read Andy Reid's -- inability to close out a winnable playoff game. I looked at it another way. The Titans are one of the risers in the NFL. You shouldn't expect them to go to Kansas City and win a playoff game, but I sure did. Many of you considered them an afterthought much in the same way Kofi Kingston was an afterthought in the WWE's "Money in the Bank" match this past weekend. I mean, Kofi is great. And it's not weird to see him on the main event stage. It's just that nobody expected Kofi or the Titans to win it with the big guys looming. I guess that makes the Patriots Braun Strowman now that I think about it.