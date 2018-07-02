Five reasons why the Steelers will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

The Steelers are going to the playoffs. Feel like I can say that with relative certainty, no? And it gives me the same (fatigued) feeling I get watching Roman Reigns. I'm kind of sick of Roman Reigns. Not because he's terrible or anything. But I've seen it. I would like to see something new. But there is no doubt in my mind right now that he's going to be headlining WrestleMania next April. Again. I know you Steelers marks will decry this comparison and say it's the Patriots who are most like Reigns, but no: The Patriots are John Cena -- the "screw you" champion we have long hated, now sort of admire and respect, but yet still love to see lose in the big championship match. Or game, if you will. But I digress ... The Steelers currently have the second-longest playoff streak at four -- OMG, Roman Reigns has headlined four straight WrestleManias!! -- trailing only the Pats. And like the Patriots, even when the Steelers aren't good, they are good. Pittsburgh hasn't been under the .500 mark since 2003.