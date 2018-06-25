Five reasons why the Rams will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

You also have your young standouts on defense, too. Aaron Donald. I mean, we haven't even talked Aaron Donald yet! I know there is the looming specter of a contract holdout, but he's not going to miss the whole year. He's going to join the mix. And he's going to be thrown in with the nWo of Talib, Peters and Suh. That defense is going to be nasty. And the Rams will need it to be, because they play some of the best QBs in the business this year. Russell Wilson (twice). Philip Rivers. Aaron Rodgers. Drew Brees. Matthew Stafford. Carson Wentz. Mitch Trubisky. All of the greats.