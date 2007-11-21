Five reasons why the Patriots' dominance is a good thing

» I still can't figure out what Bobby Petrino was thinking by going with Byron Leftwich over Joey Harrington as his starting quarterback against the Buccaneers. I understand the curiosity over what the Falcons exactly have in their investment in Leftwich, who was acquired to be their No. 1 quarterback and who Petrino apparently felt had recovered from ankle surgery three weeks earlier. But the Falcons had won two games in a row behind Harrington, and were in position to make a move toward the top of the division. Instead, Leftwich struggled, the Falcons lost, and now face the prospect of trying to rebound against the defending Super Bowl champs. Petrino might be a rookie NFL coach, but he certainly knows enough about his profession to recognize that a large part of his job is having a feel for the proper timing of a quarterback switch. Harrington's hot hand should have made the decision to stand pat obvious. Would it have made a difference in the outcome? Maybe not, but he likely had a better chance to succeed as the starter.