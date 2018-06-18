Five reasons why the Jaguars will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

That said, you're very good. Top D against the pass. Second in total defense, sacks and interceptions. So, very good. And not a lot of turnover. Aaron Colvin and Paul Posluszny are gone. But you kick Jack inside. And the Jags signed DJ Hayden to help in coverage. Plus, they drafted Taven Bryan. There are some concerns with the first-round pick, because he had just one good year at Florida and was considered maybe a bit of a workout warrior. But he's joining a team loaded on the defensive line and will be able to contribute situationally, instead of being asked to anchor the whole thing. When you talk about some of those elite defenses of yesteryear, like the Legion of Boom, one of the great things about them is the depth. The Jags have it.