Five reasons why the 49ers will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

"I like to see Jimmy make mistakes," Kyle Shanahan said, per The Press Democrat. "I like seeing him come in and work on it. I like seeing him correct what he messed up two days ago. He felt the mistake. He understood why it was wrong and then he wants to correct it himself. I want him to understand it. Sometimes when things don't work out, you learn. You've got to know the whys and that's what allows you to have continued success over time."