Five matchups to watch for on 'MNF'

The last winless team in the NFL will take the field Monday night when the Detroit Lions (0-3) battle the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at CenturyLink Field.
Here are five matchups to watch tonight:
Thomas Rawls vs. Lions' front seven
With Marshawn Lynchruled out, Thomas Rawls is in line to get another heavy workload. The undrafted rookie impressed last week, carrying 16 times for 104 yards. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is more powerful than his frame suggests and keeps his legs churning beyond initial contact. The Lions' defense is giving up 112 yards per game on the ground. If Haloti Ngata and the rest of Detroit's front can't push around the Seahawks' offensive line, the rookie could be in for another good night. Expect veteran Fred Jackson to take on passing-down duties as an exceptional blocker and receiver out of the backfield.
Michael Bennett/Cliff Avril vs. Lions' turnstile O-line
Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril are playing as well up front as they have in their Seahawks tenures. The duo was constantly in the backfield two weeks ago against a very good Green Bay Packers offensive line. Against Detroit's dismal, turnstile-esque blocking group, they should feast again in prime time. If the Lions don't protect Matthew Stafford better than they have the first three weeks, it will be a long, painful night for the Lions quarterback.
Calvin Johnson vs. Richard Sherman/Cary Williams
Megatron proved last week against a studly Broncos secondary that he can still make dazzling plays whether he's open or not. Johnson will face another stiff task against the Legion of Boom. The matchup with Richard Sherman will be highly entertaining to watch if Stafford attempts to throw to the corner's side of the field. Expect Detroit to steer clear of the All-Pro, however, and try and pick on Cary Williams' side of the field. Earl Thomas will likely be in bracket coverage on Megatron to give Williams much-needed aid in those situations.
Jimmy Graham vs. Glover Quin/Lions LBs
Without Beast Mode, it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell utilizes his passing attack with more frequency than the first three weeks. With DeAndre Levy (hip) missing another game, the Lions are without their best cover linebacker. Jimmy Graham should be able to exploit mismatches across the field. I expect ball-hawking safety Glover Quin to see plenty of snaps in coverage on Graham. The tight end could use his size to dominate in those situations.
Matthew Stafford vs. Russell Wilson
Yes, they aren't technically matched-up, but if the Lions have any hope of getting off the schneid, Stafford must show up and outplay Wilson. The Lions quarterback has been wildly inconsistent and has never seemed in control as his blocking has crumbled around him. Facing another stiff pass rush, Stafford must quicken his reads and get the ball out of his hands -- not to mention deal positively with the boisterous 12s in Seattle.
Wilson should pick apart the Lions' defense on quick-crossing and underneath routes, which have killed Detroit this season. With Lynch out, expect the Seahawks' quarterback to utilize his legs often in the ground attack against a Lions defense that has been burned in the past by mobile quarterbacks. The key for Wilson will be his red-zone passing attack, which hasn't been pristine through three weeks.