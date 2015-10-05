Five matchups to watch for on 'MNF'

With Marshawn Lynchruled out, Thomas Rawls is in line to get another heavy workload. The undrafted rookie impressed last week, carrying 16 times for 104 yards. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is more powerful than his frame suggests and keeps his legs churning beyond initial contact. The Lions' defense is giving up 112 yards per game on the ground. If Haloti Ngata and the rest of Detroit's front can't push around the Seahawks' offensive line, the rookie could be in for another good night. Expect veteran Fred Jackson to take on passing-down duties as an exceptional blocker and receiver out of the backfield.