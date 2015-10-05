Around the NFL

Five matchups to watch for on 'MNF'

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The last winless team in the NFL will take the field Monday night when the Detroit Lions (0-3) battle the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at CenturyLink Field.

Here are five matchups to watch tonight:

Thomas Rawls vs. Lions' front seven

With Marshawn Lynchruled out, Thomas Rawls is in line to get another heavy workload. The undrafted rookie impressed last week, carrying 16 times for 104 yards. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back is more powerful than his frame suggests and keeps his legs churning beyond initial contact. The Lions' defense is giving up 112 yards per game on the ground. If Haloti Ngata and the rest of Detroit's front can't push around the Seahawks' offensive line, the rookie could be in for another good night. Expect veteran Fred Jackson to take on passing-down duties as an exceptional blocker and receiver out of the backfield.

Michael Bennett/Cliff Avril vs. Lions' turnstile O-line

Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril are playing as well up front as they have in their Seahawks tenures. The duo was constantly in the backfield two weeks ago against a very good Green Bay Packers offensive line. Against Detroit's dismal, turnstile-esque blocking group, they should feast again in prime time. If the Lions don't protect Matthew Stafford better than they have the first three weeks, it will be a long, painful night for the Lions quarterback.

Calvin Johnson vs. Richard Sherman/Cary Williams

Megatron proved last week against a studly Broncos secondary that he can still make dazzling plays whether he's open or not. Johnson will face another stiff task against the Legion of Boom. The matchup with Richard Sherman will be highly entertaining to watch if Stafford attempts to throw to the corner's side of the field. Expect Detroit to steer clear of the All-Pro, however, and try and pick on Cary Williams' side of the field. Earl Thomas will likely be in bracket coverage on Megatron to give Williams much-needed aid in those situations.

Jimmy Graham vs. Glover Quin/Lions LBs

Without Beast Mode, it will be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell utilizes his passing attack with more frequency than the first three weeks. With DeAndre Levy (hip) missing another game, the Lions are without their best cover linebacker. Jimmy Graham should be able to exploit mismatches across the field. I expect ball-hawking safety Glover Quin to see plenty of snaps in coverage on Graham. The tight end could use his size to dominate in those situations.

Matthew Stafford vs. Russell Wilson

Yes, they aren't technically matched-up, but if the Lions have any hope of getting off the schneid, Stafford must show up and outplay Wilson. The Lions quarterback has been wildly inconsistent and has never seemed in control as his blocking has crumbled around him. Facing another stiff pass rush, Stafford must quicken his reads and get the ball out of his hands -- not to mention deal positively with the boisterous 12s in Seattle.

Wilson should pick apart the Lions' defense on quick-crossing and underneath routes, which have killed Detroit this season. With Lynch out, expect the Seahawks' quarterback to utilize his legs often in the ground attack against a Lions defense that has been burned in the past by mobile quarterbacks. The key for Wilson will be his red-zone passing attack, which hasn't been pristine through three weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts franchise tag

Chicago Bears wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ has officially accepted his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Bears releasing former Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro cornerback ﻿Kyle Fuller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL investigating allegations against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The NFL informed the Houston Texans on Thursday it is investigating allegations made this week against quarterback Deshaun Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy.
news

Browns signing CB Troy Hill to four-year, $24 million deal

The Browns are signing former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph signs two-year deal with Giants

The New York Giants signed former Vikings tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ to a two-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the signing.
news

NFL announces new broadcast deals running through 2033 season

The NFL announced Thursday it has signed long-term agreements with media partners Amazon, CBS, ABC/ESPN, FOX and NBC to distribute NFL games across television and digital platforms, along with additional media rights. 
news

Dolphins signing former Texans WR Will Fuller to one-year deal

Miami has added a big-time playmaker in former Texans WR Will Fuller to its receiving corps, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to two-year deal worth up to $14.5M

Las Vegas has signed ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for $11 million, but incentives can push it to the $14.5 million mark.
news

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Raiders ask QB Marcus Mariota to take pay cut to $3M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders asked Mariota to take a pay cut down to $3 million this season. If he refuses, the team plans to release the veteran quarterback. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I know I gave everything I had' during Eagles run

The Carson Wentz﻿ saga in Philadelphia ultimately ended with the trade to the Colts, which officially went through Wednesday. Wentz reflected on his time with the Eagles during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
news

Veteran TE Jared Cook agrees to one-year, $6M deal with Chargers

The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry, signing veteran TE Jared Cook to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW