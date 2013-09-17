Five drills to increase your speed to an NFL level

The motto "speed is king" is true. In all my 25 plus years of competitive athletics, I've never heard someone get released or cut from a team because they were too fast. It just doesn't happen. One thing that most young athletes don't understand either is that "speed" just doesn't happen either; it's something that must be consistently developed. For some speed training is running harder, balling up their fist, pounding the ground and getting their chin so high in the air that they can take off like a plane by the end of a sprint. However, I'm going to break down the important fundamentals of speed development into two main focuses: Stride Rate and Stride Length. Stride rate is the speed in which you can cycle your arms and legs through a sprinting pattern. Stride Length is the amount of ground you cover between each stride. Put these two together and you'll cover more ground, and as we all know the more ground you cover, the faster you can get to the finish line. The purpose of the simplicity in these drills is that as you increase the ability for an athlete to understand what he/she is doing, why they are doing it and how it directly impacts their performance, the more likely they are to learn it faster and be more productive.