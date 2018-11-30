Five coaches in spotlight: Relief in store for Packers' McCarthy?

Besides, it's not just Ekeler. With Gordon in and out of the lineup against Arizona, the Chargers also milked saucy production out of rookie Justin Jackson. This offense is deep, explosive and able to score in spurts, but the Steelers -- with the attention so often focused on Big Ben and friends -- field the NFL's third-ranked scoring defense since Week 5, which during that span has allowed fewer yards per game than any team around. Quarterback chasers T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward have combined for 16 sacks while versatile defensive back Mike Hilton is an unheralded gem who helps make the secondary click. This is the premier matchup of Week 13.