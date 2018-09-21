Five Bold Predictions for Week 3

Ryan is the worst best quarterback in the NFL. Like, he's good enough so your expectations are raised. But, he's been bad enough that you should have known better than to trust him. With all of the great depth at the quarterback position, it seems foolish to have Ryan as your starting quarterback unless you're in a 2QB or super flex league. Side note: Super flex might be my favorite thing in fantasy football. I'm late to the party on this, but I have two kids... give me a break. Not to go all Heath Slater on you, but I like Ryan a lot this week. The reason is Calvin Ridley who looked like a superstar last week against the Panthers. If the Saints insist on playing man defense -- and New Orleans tries to slide coverage against Julio Jone -- then Ridley will have a monster game.