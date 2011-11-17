Fitzpatrick, Jacobs have sleeper appeal in Week 11

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills: Fitzpatrick has struggled, but this week's matchup against the Dolphins makes him worth a roll of the dice if you're in need at quarterback. With so many injuries thinning out the position's depth, the Amish rifle has some value -- Miami's defense has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to signal-callers.
Alex Smith, QB, 49ers:Fantasy owners looking for a one-week solution under center could do worse than adding Smith off the waiver wire. He's still a free agent in 72.3 percent of NFL.com leagues, and has a nice matchup against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Kendall Hunter, RB, 49ers:Frank Gore is dealing with a variety of injuries, so Hunter could see a nice increase in carries this week regardless of Gore's availability. That makes the rookie out of Oklahoma State worth a deep-league flex start against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns to backs.
Brandon Jacobs, RB, Giants: With Ahmad Bradshaw out of action once again, Jacobs is in line to start and see plenty of work against the Eagles in an important NFC East matchup. Philadelphia is reeling after two straight losses, and their defense has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs overall this season.
Maurice Morris, RB, Lions: The Lions will continue to be without Jahvid Best (concussion), which leaves Morris as the top runner in the offense. And while he's not nearly as explosive or productive as Best, he's a viable flex starter against the Panthers. No defense has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2011.
James Starks, RB, Packers: Starks hasn't been productive enough to be a regular fantasy starter this season, but a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him well worth a look as a potential flex starter. Tampa Bay's defense has given up the second-most fantasy points to runners, so Starks could find success in the Battle of the Bays.
Earl Bennett, WR, Bears: Bennett has quickly become the top option in the Bears pass attack for Jay Cutler, posting 176 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. Since Week 6, the Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points (including nine touchdowns) to wide receivers, so Bennett has value as a No. 3 wide receiver.
Vincent Brown, WR, Chargers: With Malcom Floyd still out of action, Brown is in line to see a prominent role for the Bolts once again. While the matchup against the Bears isn't overly favorable, their defense will be more focused on putting the clamps on Vincent Jackson. That could mean more targets for the rookie from Philip Rivers.
Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Moore was the hottest pickup on the waiver wire this week after his monster performance against the Chargers. If you were lucky enough to land him, the rookie out of Tennessee is a nice No. 3 fantasy option against a Vikings team that has been vulnerable to the pass and lost CB Antoine Winfield for the season.
Damian Williams, WR, Titans: Williams has been more involved in the pass attack in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in each of his last two games and a combined 26.10 fantasy points. He's a legitimate No. 3 wideout or flex starter in deeper leagues against the Falcons, who rank a less-than-impressive 23rd in total pass defense.
