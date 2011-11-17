Fitzpatrick, Jacobs have sleeper appeal in Week 11

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 07:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills: Fitzpatrick has struggled, but this week's matchup against the Dolphins makes him worth a roll of the dice if you're in need at quarterback. With so many injuries thinning out the position's depth, the Amish rifle has some value -- Miami's defense has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to signal-callers.

Alex Smith, QB, 49ers:Fantasy owners looking for a one-week solution under center could do worse than adding Smith off the waiver wire. He's still a free agent in 72.3 percent of NFL.com leagues, and has a nice matchup against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 16 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Kendall Hunter, RB, 49ers:Frank Gore is dealing with a variety of injuries, so Hunter could see a nice increase in carries this week regardless of Gore's availability. That makes the rookie out of Oklahoma State worth a deep-league flex start against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns to backs.

Brandon Jacobs, RB, Giants: With Ahmad Bradshaw out of action once again, Jacobs is in line to start and see plenty of work against the Eagles in an important NFC East matchup. Philadelphia is reeling after two straight losses, and their defense has given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs overall this season.

Maurice Morris, RB, Lions: The Lions will continue to be without Jahvid Best (concussion), which leaves Morris as the top runner in the offense. And while he's not nearly as explosive or productive as Best, he's a viable flex starter against the Panthers. No defense has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2011.

James Starks, RB, Packers: Starks hasn't been productive enough to be a regular fantasy starter this season, but a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him well worth a look as a potential flex starter. Tampa Bay's defense has given up the second-most fantasy points to runners, so Starks could find success in the Battle of the Bays.

Earl Bennett, WR, Bears: Bennett has quickly become the top option in the Bears pass attack for Jay Cutler, posting 176 yards and one touchdown over the last two games. Since Week 6, the Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points (including nine touchdowns) to wide receivers, so Bennett has value as a No. 3 wide receiver.

Vincent Brown, WR, Chargers: With Malcom Floyd still out of action, Brown is in line to see a prominent role for the Bolts once again. While the matchup against the Bears isn't overly favorable, their defense will be more focused on putting the clamps on Vincent Jackson. That could mean more targets for the rookie from Philip Rivers.

Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Moore was the hottest pickup on the waiver wire this week after his monster performance against the Chargers. If you were lucky enough to land him, the rookie out of Tennessee is a nice No. 3 fantasy option against a Vikings team that has been vulnerable to the pass and lost CB Antoine Winfield for the season.

Damian Williams, WR, Titans: Williams has been more involved in the pass attack in recent weeks, scoring a touchdown in each of his last two games and a combined 26.10 fantasy points. He's a legitimate No. 3 wideout or flex starter in deeper leagues against the Falcons, who rank a less-than-impressive 23rd in total pass defense.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Michael F. Florio's Week 11 fantasy football sleepers

This article was all set to open gushing about ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ this week against the Falcons and then Sean Payton went and put us all on tilt: The Saints are expected to start ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ at QB this week instead.
news

NFL fantasy football sleepers: Week 6

Between bye weeks and struggling quarterbacks, it's hard to find quality fantasy signal-callers. But Adam Rank digs out a gem in this week's "Rank's 11 Sleepers".
news

Fitzpatrick, Gerhart have sleeper appeal in Week 17

Need a player to fill out your fantasy starting lineup this week? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers for the final week of the season, a list that includes Vikings RB Toby Gerhart.
news

Moore, Sanchez can lead you to a league championship

Need a quarterback this week? How about a wide receiver? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 potential holiday treats that can help you reach your ultimate goal -- a fantasy football league championship.
news

Moore, Thomas have fantasy sleeper appeal in Week 15

Need a sleeper to complete your fantasy lineup in the semifinals? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who can help lead you to a championship berth.
news

Moss, Spiller have sleeper appeal in fantasy football

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Redskins wideout Santana Moss, who could lead you to a win in the fantasy football quarterfinals.
news

Moore, Brown have sleeper appeal this weekend

Need help filling out your starting fantasy lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers up 10 players, including Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, who could turn into tremendous sleeper options.
news

Young, Stewart could be fantasy holiday treats

Looking for a sleeper to fill out the rest of your fantasy lineup? Michael Fabiano has 10 players, including Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, who could turn in solid performances.
news

Several wide receivers have sleeper appeal this week

Looking to finish setting your fantasy lineup for Week 10? Check out Michael Fabiano's top 10 sleepers, where you'll find plenty of wideouts -- including Deion Branch -- who could still be on the waiver wire.
news

Cassel, Bush have fantasy sleeper appeal this week

Looking to solidify your starting lineup this week? Michael Fabiano offers 10 players, including Raiders RB Michael Bush, who have a chance to produce better-than-normal numbers.
news

Murray, Scott headline top fantasy sleepers in Week 8

Need a running back this week? Or maybe a spot-start wide receiver? Michael Fabiano has 10 players you should start, including Bengals RB Bernard Scott, that can help you take home a win.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW