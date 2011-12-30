Fitzpatrick, Gerhart have sleeper appeal in Week 17

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? Well, these 10 players could be on the verge of solid stat lines. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills: Fitzpatrick hasn't been reliable for most of the season, but he's still a solid option against the Patriots in Week 17. New England has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so the Amish Rifle should fire off some production.
Toby Gerhart, RB, Vikings: With Adrian Peterson out for the season, Gerhart becomes the new featured back in Minnesota. The Stanford product has proven to be a legitimate option in fantasy land over the last few weeks, scoring double-digit points in five straight contests as well.
Stevan Ridley, RB, Patriots: Did you know Ridley has led the Patriots in carries in each of the last two games? When you consider that the Bills have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs, well, Ridley becomes an interesting flex option in the regular-season finale.
Ben Tate, RB, Texans: I would be shocked if Arian Foster saw much work against the Titans, so look for Tate to be a central part of the offensive attack in Week 17. Tennessee has struggled to stop opposing runners all season, so the Auburn product should be a legitimate fantasy option.
Daniel Thomas, RB, Dolphins:Reggie Bush has been ruled out of this week's game against the Jets, so Thomas will see a ton of work out of the backfield for Miami. The rookie has shown flashes of potential in 2011, so consider him a legitimate No. 2 fantasy back with the increased workload.
Malcom Floyd, WR, Chargers: Since getting back to 100 percent, Floyd has scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. With Vincent Jackson injured and a favorable matchup against the Raiders next on the schedule, Floyd is a nice No. 2 fantasy wideout in all leagues.
Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Moore is healthy and back in the offensive pass attack mix for the Silver & Black, so consider him a potential No. 3 fantasy wideout against the Chargers. Back in Week 10, the rookie receiver posted a season-high 24.30 fantasy points against the Bolts.
Brent Celek, TE, Eagles: Celek has been on fire in recent weeks, posting two touchdowns and a combined 32.80 fantasy points in his last two games. His success should continue against the Redskins, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy poitns to opposing tight ends this season.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!