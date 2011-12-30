Fitzpatrick, Gerhart have sleeper appeal in Week 17

Published: Dec 30, 2011 at 01:21 AM
Michael Fabiano

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? Well, these 10 players could be on the verge of solid stat lines. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills: Fitzpatrick hasn't been reliable for most of the season, but he's still a solid option against the Patriots in Week 17. New England has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so the Amish Rifle should fire off some production.

Kahlil Bell, RB, Bears: Bell has thrived in the absence of both Matt Forte and Marion Barber, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games. That trend should continue against the Vikings, who have surrendered close to 19 fantasy points per game to running backs in 2011.

Toby Gerhart, RB, Vikings: With Adrian Peterson out for the season, Gerhart becomes the new featured back in Minnesota. The Stanford product has proven to be a legitimate option in fantasy land over the last few weeks, scoring double-digit points in five straight contests as well.

Stevan Ridley, RB, Patriots: Did you know Ridley has led the Patriots in carries in each of the last two games? When you consider that the Bills have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs, well, Ridley becomes an interesting flex option in the regular-season finale.

Ben Tate, RB, Texans: I would be shocked if Arian Foster saw much work against the Titans, so look for Tate to be a central part of the offensive attack in Week 17. Tennessee has struggled to stop opposing runners all season, so the Auburn product should be a legitimate fantasy option.

Daniel Thomas, RB, Dolphins:Reggie Bush has been ruled out of this week's game against the Jets, so Thomas will see a ton of work out of the backfield for Miami. The rookie has shown flashes of potential in 2011, so consider him a legitimate No. 2 fantasy back with the increased workload.

Malcom Floyd, WR, Chargers: Since getting back to 100 percent, Floyd has scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. With Vincent Jackson injured and a favorable matchup against the Raiders next on the schedule, Floyd is a nice No. 2 fantasy wideout in all leagues.

Denarius Moore, WR, Raiders: Moore is healthy and back in the offensive pass attack mix for the Silver & Black, so consider him a potential No. 3 fantasy wideout against the Chargers. Back in Week 10, the rookie receiver posted a season-high 24.30 fantasy points against the Bolts.

Laurent Robinson, WR, Cowboys: Despite putting up a meager stat line last week, Robinson should still be seen as an attractive fantasy option in Week 17. In his last game against the Giants, Robinson posted 137 yards, one touchdown and an impressive 20.70 fantasy points on NFL.com.

Brent Celek, TE, Eagles: Celek has been on fire in recent weeks, posting two touchdowns and a combined 32.80 fantasy points in his last two games. His success should continue against the Redskins, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy poitns to opposing tight ends this season.

