Fitzgerald reportedly suggests Cards pursue QBs Kolb, Bulger

The Arizona Cardinals, who are searching for a solution at quarterback, have solicited the advice of Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, ESPN reported Sunday, citing league sources.
According to ESPN, Fitzgerald recommended the team pursue Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb, who likely will be available through a trade, and Baltimore Ravens backup Marc Bulger, who will be a free agent this offseason.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhuntconfirmed to The Arizona Republic that he had discussed the subject with Fitzgerald but added that it was normal procedure.
"You're very aware that we have an open-door policy," Whisenhunt said Sunday. "We solict input from players on a lot of things, game plans, plays, travel to the East Coast. Things in training camp. When I was interviewed (in 2007), they had players who were a portion of the interviews.
"Larry and I talked about a number of things," said Whisenhunt, who added that any decision won't be made by Fitzgerald. "I've talked to other players as well."
The Cardinals fell to 5-11 in 2010 after the retirement of quarterback Kurt Warner, who led the team to playoff appearances the previous two seasons. The team's offense struggled behind a rotation of Derek Anderson, John Skelton and Max Hall.
Fitzgerald managed 90 catches for 1,137 yards and six touchdowns, his fifth career 1,000-yard receiving season in seven years.
The Cardinals have started preliminary contract talks with the four-time Pro Bowl selection, according to a January report in The Arizona Republic. He's in line for his third big contract while still in his 20s. He came into the NFL barely 21 years old after Arizona made him the third overall pick in the 2004 draft.
In 2007, Fitzgerald signed a four-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. That extended a rookie contract initially of six years and $45 million, with $20 million guaranteed, plus incentives. He is scheduled to make $7 million next season, the final year of his contract.
At 27 years, 110 days, Fitzgerald became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 600 career receptions and the second-youngest, behind Randy Moss, to reach 8,000 career receiving yards. Fitzgerald also broke Anquan Boldin's franchise record for receptions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.