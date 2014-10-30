Fitzgerald on Cards: We're San Antonio Spurs of NFL

"I'm squeezing all the juice out of the proverbial lemon," Fitzgerald said. "I've always been the best at what I do, even from high school. People will always nitpick. They said LeBron James couldn't make jump shots. When Sammy Sosa was hitting 60 home runs, they said he couldn't hit curveballs. People always find things to say about you. I don't listen to that. I work hard on my strengths and harder on my weaknesses."