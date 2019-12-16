Around the NFL

Fitzgerald 'not going to lose any sleep' over retirement

Published: Dec 16, 2019 at 03:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As we near Christmas, we must also accept the approach of a familiar time of year: retirement season.

We're not necessarily speaking specifically of players hanging it up, but considering retiring, which means we'll undoubtedly talk about Larry Fitzgerald. In fact, that's who this story is solely about.

The build-up began last week, when Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he'll attempt to sell Fitzgerald on returning for a 17th season, and it continued when reporters asked Fitzgerald if Sunday would be his final home game as a Cardinal. He was predictably vague in his response, saying "you never know."

Because he's 36 years old and likely a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he was asked about it again after the game, a 38-24 win over the Browns.

"I told you guys, it's a job," Fitzgerald said, via ESPN. "I love what I do, but when it's over, it's over and I'm not going to lose any sleep."

Fitzgerald acknowledged that while he'll always be appreciated for his contributions over his 16-year career spent entirely in Arizona, he also knows this league does not stop. Whenever and however he ends up off the train, he'll have multiple new and exciting paths waiting for him.

"I've got a lot of great things ahead of me ... everybody's replaceable," Fitzgerald said. "There'll be another number 11 here in a couple months after I leave. He might not be as handsome as I am though."

Fair point, Fitz. Until then, we'll continue watching his technically masterful play and remember it fondly when it ends, whenever that might be. This definitely won't be the last story you read about his potential retirement.



