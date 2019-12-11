Kingsbury will 'pitch' return to Larry Fitzgerald soon

It's December, which means it's about time we start speculating on Larry Fitzgerald's future.

We've been through this exercise for the last two years, if not longer, and it's going to happen until the future Hall of Famer retires. Even then, we'll probably hear of potential unretirement rumors. But for now, the 36-year-old Fitzgerald is still an Arizona Cardinal with a game to play on Sunday.

And frankly, he's still damn good at it. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury hopes he'll get more than one season with the legend, saying Fitzgerald "definitely" can be a productive member of the 2020 Cardinals if he wants to play a 17th season.

"I'll give him my pitch here in a couple of weeks," Kingsbury said, per team writer Darren Urban.

The numbers don't show it (thanks to a sharp drop in receptions), but Fitzgerald's yards per reception remain as steady as ever, nearly identical at 10.5 to his 10.6 mark of the last two seasons. He's contributing as a slot receiver who is as dependable as they come, despite the frequent changes he's had to endure since the brief retirement of coach Bruce Arians.

Consider: Fitzgerald has had to learn how to play with three new quarterbacks under two different head coaches in two totally different offenses in the last two seasons. You'd never know if you looked at his stat sheet, or at his game tape, or his demeanor. He's been the same steady Larry, even amid the turmoil.

Right now, it looks as if the volatility is in the past for the Cardinals, who have their quarterback of the future in Kyler Murray and his accompanying young head coach, Kingsbury. It's up to Kingsbury to convince the veteran that retirement can wait a year (or longer). There's still work left to be done in the desert.