Fitzgerald: Decision on future coming 'pretty soon'

While Arians might be able to overcome the loss, there is no doubt Fitzgerald is being smart about the situation. His relationship with Palmer will be almost impossible to replicate with another quarterback and he risks playing his final season in a bit of a rebuilding project depending on how the team is put together. Having one of the brightest offensive players in football at running back helps, but Fitzgerald will need far more to sway him. At 33 going on 34, it has to be worth it.