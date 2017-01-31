Fitzgerald: Decision on future coming 'pretty soon'

The Cardinals wide receiver is either a "couple more days" or "weeks" of mulling away, according to an interview with the team's official site on Tuesday.
As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted this week, Fitzgerald's future could be tied to the plans of quarterback Carson Palmer, who is also in the process of deciding what to do. "He's tired, worn down and trying to see how his body responds," as Rapoport put it. The tangled web puts the future of the franchise in question, given how instrumental both are to the success of Bruce Arians' offense.
Arians, who was alongside Fitzgerald at the Waste Management Open, sounded positive that both would be back but had nothing official.
"It's up to them," Arians said. "I feel comfortable with where they are at and what's going to happen. Like everyone, I have my fingers crossed. I think when the juices start flowing and the injuries go away, they'll come back. But there is nothing to confirm yet."
Fitzgerald has the chance to go out on top. Over the past two seasons, he's caught 216 passes for 2,238 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 107 catches and 1,023 yards in 2016 qualified as one of his better seasons, leading the league in catches and finishing 20th in total yards. Without him and recently-released wideout Michael Floyd, Arizona's offense would be absent some serious firepower.
While Arians might be able to overcome the loss, there is no doubt Fitzgerald is being smart about the situation. His relationship with Palmer will be almost impossible to replicate with another quarterback and he risks playing his final season in a bit of a rebuilding project depending on how the team is put together. Having one of the brightest offensive players in football at running back helps, but Fitzgerald will need far more to sway him. At 33 going on 34, it has to be worth it.
