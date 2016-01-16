Fitzgerald adds another chapter to legendary career

Fitzgerald played like a man possessed throughout Arizona's 26-20 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, an instant classic that deserves to take its place alongside the very best games in playoff history. But it was after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary, Part II (and yes, that really did happen) that Fitzgerald reminded us why he'll go down as one of the greatest to ever play the wide receiver position.