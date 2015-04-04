Fisher: Rams to see 'lot more out of' Kenny Britt in '15

After signing the veteran to a two-year deal worth $9.15 million, coach Jeff Fisher recently talked about Britt playing an expanded role on offense in 2015.
"I can kind of share the same issue Kenny does and that's we think he can be better," Fisher said, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "I think he can do better. He thinks he can be better. He thinks he can be more productive. He's looking forward to the offensive changes. I think, yeah, we should see a lot more out of Kenny this year."
Britt's 48 catches led the Rams and marked a career high, but he's hardly No. 1 wideout material at this stage in his career. In six campaigns with Tennessee and St. Louis, he's never accounted for more than 800 yards in a season. Britt only looms as a potential top option for the Rams because of their failure to upgrade a middling pack of pass-catchers.
After Britt, the next best receiver for the Rams last autumn was Stedman Bailey, accounting for just 435 yards. New play-caller Frank Cignetti is on the hook to make more out of Tavon Austin, but the first-rounder's presence shouldn't preclude general manager Les Snead from tapping the draft for help.
Britt's rebound was a bonus last season for St. Louis, but we remain skeptical of the Rams until they surround new quarterback Nick Foles with a more impressive collection of playmakers.
