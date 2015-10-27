Fisher: Rams' offense can't just rely on Todd Gurley

Gurley gobbled up 128 rushing yards Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He did it by running around, over and through defenders. When Gurley gets in space it's nearly impossible for the first man to bring him down. The rookie possesses the ability to deke out a defender, bowl him over, or just leap over him and keep running. He also has the ability to find a crease in the line and shoot through the tiniest of gaps, when back it didn't seem physically possible for a bigger back.