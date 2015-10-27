Around the NFL

Fisher: Rams' offense can't just rely on Todd Gurley

Published: Oct 27, 2015 at 01:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Todd Gurleyis the must-see show in St. Louis.

The Rams running back became the first rookie with 125-plus rushing yards in three straight games since Cadillac Williams in 2005. Gurley's 433 yards in his first three starts are the fourth-most since 1991 (Jonathan Stewart, 451; Gary Brown, 439 and Williams, 434).

After Sunday's victory, Rams coach Jeff Fisher's praise was effusive, comparing the rookie -- just three full games into his career -- to some of the best he's ever been around.

"No, and I've been around some really good ones," Fisher said when asked if he's seen such a quick start from a rookie, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Chris Johnson was outstanding early and Eddie George was outstanding early. I don't recall them having the numbers after three full games like Todd has."

Gurley gobbled up 128 rushing yards Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He did it by running around, over and through defenders. When Gurley gets in space it's nearly impossible for the first man to bring him down. The rookie possesses the ability to deke out a defender, bowl him over, or just leap over him and keep running. He also has the ability to find a crease in the line and shoot through the tiniest of gaps, when back it didn't seem physically possible for a bigger back.

The rest of the Rams' offense is painful to watch, however. Gurley had 52.9 percent of St. Louis' 308 total yards Sunday (76 of the Rams' 108 total yards at halftime).

"We just can't rely on Todd all the time," Fisher said after the game, per The Associated Press. "At some point it's going to get hard to run, until we start making some plays on the outside."

Unfortunately, coach, you might have to.

Watching Gurley on the same field as Nick Foles is akin to listening to Jimi Hendrix play alongside Jimmy and The Local Basement Band.

Through seven weeks, the Rams' pass offense usually generates about one big play a week, is mostly silent and often times kills drives. Tavon Austin continues to be boom or bust, despite the effort to get him more involved in the offense.

At 3-3, the Rams have a chance to race into the playoffs. That will only happen by jumping on Gurley's back and riding him into January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Mac Jones﻿ enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback isn't resting on his laurels this offseason.
news

Dolphins to 'tailor' offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa's strengths

The commitment to Tua Tagovailoa extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits the former No. 5 overall pick, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW