Fisher: Rams' offense can't just rely on Todd Gurley

The Rams running back became the first rookie with 125-plus rushing yards in three straight games since Cadillac Williams in 2005. Gurley's 433 yards in his first three starts are the fourth-most since 1991 (Jonathan Stewart, 451; Gary Brown, 439 and Williams, 434).
After Sunday's victory, Rams coach Jeff Fisher's praise was effusive, comparing the rookie -- just three full games into his career -- to some of the best he's ever been around.
"No, and I've been around some really good ones," Fisher said when asked if he's seen such a quick start from a rookie, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Chris Johnson was outstanding early and Eddie George was outstanding early. I don't recall them having the numbers after three full games like Todd has."
Gurley gobbled up 128 rushing yards Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He did it by running around, over and through defenders. When Gurley gets in space it's nearly impossible for the first man to bring him down. The rookie possesses the ability to deke out a defender, bowl him over, or just leap over him and keep running. He also has the ability to find a crease in the line and shoot through the tiniest of gaps, when back it didn't seem physically possible for a bigger back.
"We just can't rely on Todd all the time," Fisher said after the game, per The Associated Press. "At some point it's going to get hard to run, until we start making some plays on the outside."
Unfortunately, coach, you might have to.
Watching Gurley on the same field as Nick Foles is akin to listening to Jimi Hendrix play alongside Jimmy and The Local Basement Band.
Through seven weeks, the Rams' pass offense usually generates about one big play a week, is mostly silent and often times kills drives. Tavon Austin continues to be boom or bust, despite the effort to get him more involved in the offense.
At 3-3, the Rams have a chance to race into the playoffs. That will only happen by jumping on Gurley's back and riding him into January.