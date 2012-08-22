First-round quarterbacks thrown into the fray early as starters

Published: Aug 21, 2012 at 09:28 PM

Gone are the days of giving quarterbacks drafted in the first round time to learn as they marinate on the bench. Four teams are set to start a rookie quarterback in Week 1, and it's full speed ahead for each signal-caller. Daniel Jeremiah looks at the effect of throwing a first-year player into the fire.

Here's what else is on tap Wednesday:

» Watch "NFL AM" starting at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday to hear what Ryan Clark thinks of his new-look Pittsburgh Steelers team. Dennis Allen of the Oakland Raiders will also check in to talk about the challenges of being a first-year head coach.

» NFL Fantasy Draft Week starts Wednesday in New York City. Get your tickets for the premier fantasy event here.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars' relationship with Maurice Jones-Drew is going off the rails. Jeff Darlington takes a look at how the partnership became so frayed and what the outlook is for the team and its star running back.

» After combing through the AFC, Gil Brandt picks two players for each NFC team who have something to prove.

» The New York Jets' controversy at right tackle is drawing intrigue normally reserved for skill-position battles. Ian Rapoport mulls over whether the Jets can find a solution just weeks away from the regular season.

» Peyton Manning is back to his pitchman ways. Watch the hilarious outtakes from the Denver Broncos quarterback's DirecTV commercial.

» Happy birthday to New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jahri Evans, who turns 29 on Wednesday.

» For ticket packages direct from the NFL, get insider access now.

» Think you have what it takes? Sign up for an NFL Fantasy Ultimate Experience league and compete for great prizes, including autographed memorabilia, trips to NFL events and more!

