First round of 2012 NFL Draft goes live at 8 p.m. ET

Live coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft's first round begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night on NFL Network. Check in for pre-draft coverage all day beginning at 11 a.m. ET, then watch the first round live on NFL Network for instant reaction from the players and clubs. And NFL.com has everything you'll ever need to know about this year's draft, including our NFL Network talent war room discussion, a lively roundtable exchange moderated by draft guru Mike Mayock that looks at every first-round team's needs.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
NFL.com's Mock Draft Central
With the draft now upon us, NFL.com analysts unveil their final attempts at projecting how Round 1 will go. More ...
• NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora gets you caught up on all the last-minute buzz before the first pick is announced Thursday night.
• Their goal finally in sight, the Minnesota Vikings summoned the star power of Adrian Peterson and others on Wednesday to put extra pressure on state lawmakers who are nearing decisive votes on financing for a new football stadium.
• After a trying 2011 season and an offseason full of trade rumors, cornerback Asante Samuel is happy to finally be an Atlanta Falcon.
• April 28 isn't just the final day of the draft. It also marks NFL Network's premiere of The Top 100 Players of 2012, in which current players rank their peers among the game's best. Want to have your own input heard? Vote here to voice your opinion.
• In honor of Andrew Luck's appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman", we dug up a few of the best moments from top picks appearing on "Late Show."
Brandt: Final Hot 100 rankings
With the long pre-draft process finally over, Gil Brandt presents his final top 100 (with a bonus 25 prospects). More ...
• With Detroit's Calvin Johnson becoming the latest member of an exclusive club, Adam Rank examines the history of the dreaded Madden Cover Curse.
• Jeff Darlington writes about Brian Dawkins' impact on his second NFL team, the Denver Broncos, as the 16-year veteran announced his retirement this week.
• Take a state-by-state look at where NFL talent comes from, and it might come as little surprise that three states have dominated in the last decade.