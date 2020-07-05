Around the NFL

Sunday, Jul 05, 2020 09:00 AM

First-round conundrums linger for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

It's perhaps likely that the Green Bay Packers' latest first-round pick will not play a significant down of football in the upcoming season.

Yet a prevailing Packers storyline is likely to be the first-round pick – whether it's Jordan Love, Mercedes Lewis or all the ones never selected by Green Bay.

Love recently signed his rookie contract with the Packers, the latest step for the team in an unpredictable offseason that truly began when Love was drafted, becoming the third quarterback drafted in the first round by Green Bay with a QB who had previously won most valuable player still on the roster, according to NFL Research.

Going forward, a prevailing question for the Packers' fortunes is that on top of Rodgers and Co. receiving no immediate help from the first round, will too much Love talk become a distraction?

Packers First-Round QB Selections

With MVP QB on Roster

(Per NFL Research)

MVP Starter 1st-Round QB Draft

GB Aaron Rodgers Jordan Love 2020

HOF Brett Favre Aaron Rodgers 2005

HOF Bart Starr Don Horn 1967

While Love was taken in the first round and running back A.J. Dillion was taken in the second despite the presence of Aaron Jones and his career season last year, no help at wide receiver was selected for Rodgers or No. 1 wideout Devante Adams, who's been a one-man show in the WR corps for multiple seasons now.

All the while, a now-infamous statistic emerged as Rodgers has thrown just one career touchdown pass to a first-round draft pick, the fewest by a country mile among the eight quarterbacks in NFL history to have won multiple most valuable player accolades. Rodgers -- whose single score to a first-rounder didn't come until last season to Lewis, who was drafted in the opening round of the 2006 draft by the Jaguars -- is 60 touchdown passes behind Johnny Unitas, whose 61 to first-round picks are second-least among multi-time MVPs, per NFL Research.

As soon as Love was drafted, the similarities between the Packers drafting Rodgers with Brett Favre still slinging it came to the forefront. In looking back at that situation, though, Rodgers rode the pine for three seasons, and Love is very much a project. In his final season at Utah State, Love led the FBS with 17 interceptions. In contrast, Rodgers' career high in the NFL was 13 during his first season as a starter.

With a hole that seemed glaring to most at wideout, the Packers were instead one of 10 NFL teams who did not select a wide receiver this past draft. Per NFL Research, Green Bay hasn't picked a wide receiver in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

Perhaps it's testimony to just how good Rodgers has been as he's had an outstanding run with second-round standouts such as Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and now Adams, who's likely the best of that second-round bunch.

The reigning NFC North champions have had a bit of a head-scratching offseason.

How fruitful the Packers' 2019 draft is in the long term won't be revealed for autumns to come, but how it bodes for the 2020 Packers' title hopes a season removed from an NFC Championship Game berth is going to be an enticing topic for the season ahead.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Is ceiling higher for RB Nick Chubb under new Browns regime?

Talented back as already put up historic numbers for Cleveland, but can he accomplish more under Kevin Stefanski?
Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Ron Rivera: Redskins name change before season 'would be awesome'

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he and owner Daniel Snyder have been discussing a team name change for more than a month and is hopeful the Redskins will have a new name before the beginning of the 2020 season.
Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs
news

Lions second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs

D'Andre Swift tweeted out an image on Saturday of him signing his official contract with the Detroit Lions, who used the No. 35 overall pick to scoop up the talented running back in the second round. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches from the sideline during an NFL Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 42-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Cam Newton in New England for physical, to finalize contract

Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs
news

NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

COVID-19 protocols for 2020 training camp and preseason, including the handling of individuals exposed to someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were sent by the NFL to clubs on Friday night.
Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?
news

Is Steelers' first-round defense bound to be even better?

A Steel seven defense -- as Pittsburgh has seven first-round picks slated to start -- could be poised to lead Steelers to success for seasons to come. 
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Will Jamal Adams uncertainty doom Jets defense? 

Since entering the league as the sixth pick, Adams is the only DB with 10-plus sacks, 20-plus quarterback hits and 25-plus tackles for loss, per NFL Research. His loss would be huge for the Jets.
Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino
news

Dolphins continue to chase down Dan Marino

Not since Dan Marino in 1995 has Miami had a Pro Bowl quarterback – the longest-active streak in the league, per NFL Research. 
NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July
news

NFL community joins in on celebrating 4th of July

It's the Fourth of July and the NFL community joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate and commemorate Independence Day.
NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season
news

NFLPA votes to play no preseason games ahead of 2020 season

The NFLPA membership voted on a conference call this week to not play any preseason games ahead of the 2020 regular season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks
news

Packers' plan for fans at Lambeau Field includes mandatory masks

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they're preparing for fans to attend, but noted capacity would be reduced, social distancing would be practiced, and the team would require facial coverings on all attendees.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL