First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'

Lindsay said she's received support from so many from within the Panthers organization and the Charlotte community. But being the first openly trans cheerleader hasn't come without its challenges.

She was "already dealing with" questions that go through seemingly every dancer's mind: Am I good enough? Am I skinny enough? Do I look the part? Then, she was faced with endless ugly comments from people on social media.

"For people who have never met me to make comments about my upbringing, it really just made me think, Wow, I thought we were moving forward," she said. "But I have to tune it out and continue to be a strong vessel for my community in some way, shape or form. It's not easy but I'm pulling through. I have an amazing support system with my family, my teammates, my coach, the Teppers (the Panthers' owners) and everyone within the organization. Everyone stood 10 toes down for me and checked in to make sure that I was mentally prepared for this, and they are still checking in.

"Being out on the field on Sundays representing this organization is more than me just being a cheerleader. It's being a face of the possible. I never thought I would have this much courage to do this. ... I have had so many parents of young kids in the trans community say thank you for what I'm doing and that their son or daughter is watching me. They are so pleased to see that I'm tearing down that wall."

Lindsay said she's learned so much about herself during the last year, with the most important being to take the time to love herself.