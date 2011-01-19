First Fan Obama wants to attend Super Bowl if Bears advance

Published: Jan 19, 2011 at 08:22 AM

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama is promising that he'll be at Super Bowl XLV if his beloved hometown Chicago Bears make it.

East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network:
On Saturday, Jan. 22, NFL stars of tomorrow compete in the 2011 East-West Shrine Game in Orlando, Fla. Coverage begins on NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network broadcast schedule

It's not clear, though, that his off-the-cuff comment represented a firm commitment -- or just a light-hearted moment in a busy day.

The Bears would win a Super Bowl slot if they beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Obama was asked about his plans Wednesday by reporters being ushered out of his Oval Office meeting with the president of China.

Obama said laughingly: "Oh, if the Bears are in the Super Bowl, we're going."

The Super Bowl is Feb. 6 at the Dallas Cowboys' new stadium in Texas.

